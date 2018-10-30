Scarborough: Trump, GOP Midterm ‘Closing Argument’ Is ‘Racism’

Tuesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough accused President Donald Trump and the Republican Party of using racism as their “closing argument” for next month’s midterm election instead of propping up his work on tax cuts, Supreme Court or the economy.

“[W]hat Donald Trump and what the Republican Party that has now been completely taken over by Donald Trump is using is racism,” Scarborough argued. “You see it with Donald Trump saying he’s going to circumvent the Constitution with an executive order. He can’t do that. He’s hoping there are enough stupid voters out there that don’t understand he can’t do that.”

Scarborough went on to say Trump and the GOP are trying to “scare Americans” and appeal to “their most racist base instincts.”

