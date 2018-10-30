Stelter: I Hope Fox News Personalities ‘Take a Minute’ to ‘Think About Their Role’ in Synagogue Shooting

Tuesday, CNN anchor Brian Stelter appeared on “New Day” to discuss Fox News Channel’s role in the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue shooting that left 11 dead over the weekend.

Stelter said his hope is that some of the big Fox personalities like Jeanine Pirro, Laura Ingraham and others “take a minute” to “think about their role” in leading viewers towards violence.

“I sure hope some of those Fox hosts, some of those commentators take a moment, take a minute to think about their role in this environment,” Stelter said. “Hopefully there is some soul searching right now in the wake of this massacre.”

