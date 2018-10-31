Gillum: ‘We Are Going to Get Votes Across the Aisle’ — Republican Voters ‘Are Coming Our Way’

Wednesday on the “Tom Joyner Morning Show,” the Democratic nominee in Florida’s gubernatorial election Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum claimed there were Republicans who were coming their way.

Gillum said, “We are going to get votes across the aisle. We feel very confident that we are competing strong frankly across constituencies and across party affiliations. Now we are not going to run away with Republican votes but there are Republicans who are coming our way. I see them at rallies. They are reaching out to us. They already got a Republicans for Gillum on-line. I don’t think my opponent has the same.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN