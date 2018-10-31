Perez: Trump Has Created ‘a Climate’ that ‘Invites’ Violence

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” DNC Chair Tom Perez stated, “when you create a climate, as this president has created, that invites violent acts, you should never be surprised when you have violent acts.”

Perez said, “[D]ays after we had a tragic shooting in Pennsylvania, less than a week after you have an arrest of someone in that Scooby Doo van with all the anti-CNN — and all the other things, when you create a climate, as this president has created, that invites violent acts, you should never be surprised when you have violent acts. And the American people are tired of it.”

