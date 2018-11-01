Geraldo Rivera: ‘I’m Embarrassed’ Trump Playing to a ‘Mob Mentality’ on Immigration for Midterms

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” television personality Geraldo Rivera said he is “embarrassed” by President Donald Trump’s midterm message, which he called “playing almost to a mob mentality” on the immigration issue.

When asked if he supports sending troops to the border, Rivera said, “I do not. Generally speaking, I try to be supportive of the president. He is my friend. He is my president. We only get one at a time. In this whole immigration issue, he’s playing almost to a mob mentality, I think egregiously hyping the danger posed by the so-called caravan. In my reading of the 14th Amendment, and I’ve studied some of the case law, I am an attorney, it seems very clear that anyone born on U.S. soil is a citizen of the United States.”

He continued, “I think if you’re born here, you are a citizen here. Moreover and more importantly, I think we’ve got to lower the temperature when it comes to undocumented migrants. I do a radio show. There’s no issue that generates more raw passion than immigrants. I am sad that my friend the president and the Republican party are hyping that issue in the days leading up to the midterms.”

He added, “There are 7 million unfilled jobs right now. There are fruits and vegetables dying on the vine because there aren’t enough hands to pick them. Unemployment among our own poor, African-American and Latino, record lows that is incidentally, Joy, the message I wish the president was pushing right now leading up to the mid-terms. Look how well he’s done. Wages now increasing almost 3 percent over last year. Everybody that wants a job is finding a job. If he had extolled the virtue of his economic policies, I could be much more enthusiastic about next week. As it is, I’m embarrassed.”

