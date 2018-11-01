Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers on Trump Visit: ‘Pleasantly Surprised by a Warm and Personal Side’ That America Has Never Seen

Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers on President Trump's Pittsburgh visit: “I was pleasantly surprised by a warm and personal side to the President that I don’t think America has ever seen” pic.twitter.com/Jzpk3J1KBS

Tree of Life Synagogue Rabbi Jeffrey Myers on Thursday discussed the president’s visit in the wake of the shooting that took the lives of 11 over the weekend.

Myers said President Donald Trump was “very consoling” and he saw a “warm and personal side to the president.”

“[Trump] put his hand on my shoulder and the first question he asked me was, ‘Rabbi, tell how you are doing?’ Myers recalled on CNN’s “New Day.”

He added, “And I must say throughout the time we spent together, I was pleasantly surprised by a warm and personal side to the president that I don’t think America has ever seen.”

