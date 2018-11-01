Trump: Migrants Who Seek Asylum Will Have to Present at Port of Entry

During a statement on Thursday, President Trump announced that migrants who seek asylum “will have to present themselves lawfully at a port of entry.”

Trump said, “[I]llegal aliens will no longer get a free pass into our country by lodging meritless claims in seeking asylum. Instead, migrants seeking asylum will have to present themselves lawfully at a port of entry. So they are going to have to lawfully present themselves at a port of entry. Those who choose to break our laws and enter illegally will no longer be able to use meritless claims to gain automatic admission into our country. We will hold them, for a long time if necessary.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett