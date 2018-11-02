Flake: Republicans ‘Grievance,’ ‘Hate Politics’ Is Not Helping Our Candidates

Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said Republicans using “hate politics” and “grievance politics” was not not helping Republican candidates.

On George Soros, Flake said, “As you mentioned, he gives a lot of money to progressive and liberal causes. Nobody denies that. He certainly wouldn’t. But some of the conspiracy theories out there are that he somehow was standing in the way of those helping the Holocaust victims back when he was, I think, 14 years old in Hungry. Some of these are absurd on their face. But anybody who funds liberal causes or who isn’t a conservative is fair game for some conspiracy theories and things thrown out there that just doesn’t speak well for us as conservatives or Republicans.”

He added,”We, I think, can fight on the issues. I think on the issues on the economy and things like that, we have a lot of good things to say. But instead we delve into these conspiracy theories and hate politics, grievance politics. And it doesn’t do us well. Frankly, I think here in Arizona, it’s not helping the Republican candidates at all.”

