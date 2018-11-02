Maher: If Trump Wins, 18-Year-Olds ‘Stand a Very Real Chance of Not Living in a Western-Style Democracy’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher urged young voters to go to the polls by saying that if President Trump wins, he will take it as an endorsement of his behavior, and 18-year-olds “stand a very real chance of not living in a Western-style democracy” for all or part of their lives.

Maher said, “If Trump wins, he will cast it as a complete endorsement of his most undemocratic behavior. If you’re 18, and that happens, you stand a very real chance of not living in a Western-style democracy for part or all of your life.”

