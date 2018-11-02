Maxine Waters Vows Retribution if Dems Take House

Speaking this week at Black Women Network Breakfast, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) told voters that payback is coming if the Democrats take back the House.

Waters told the attendees how “important” the upcoming midterm election is.

“[W]e have an election November 6,” Waters said. “This is big. This may be the most important one that you’ve ever had to experience. This is the midterm election and, often times, people only vote in the presidential election because they don’t think this is important enough. But this is absolutely important.”

She then listed off what would happen when she became Financial Services Committee chairwoman.

“First of all, if we take back the House, most of the members of the Congressional Black Caucus will be chairs of the committees of the Congress of the United States of America,” Waters told the group. I will be the first African-American, the first woman to chair the powerful Financial Services Committee. That’s all of Wall Street. That’s all the insurance companies, that’s all the banks. And so, of course, the CEOs of the banks now are saying, ‘What can we do to stop Maxine Waters? Because if she gets in, she’s going to give us a bad time.'”

She continued, “I have not forgotten you foreclosed on our houses. I have not forgotten that you undermined our communities. I have not forgotten that you sold us those exotic products, had us sign on the dotted line for junk, and for mess that we could not afford. And in doing that, I have people who are homeless who have never gotten back into a home. What am I going to do to you? What I am going to do to you is fair. I’m going to do to you what you did to us.”

Waters’ comments were met with applause and agreement.

