‘Morning Joe’: Trump Rallies ‘Not Working’ for GOP — ‘This Strategy Is Failing’

Friday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” discussed the GOP’s midterm numbers heading into next week’s election despite President Donald Trump’s rally efforts.

Host Joe Scarborough noted how Rep. Barbara Comstock’s (R-VA) numbers have “collapsed” since Trump started talking about sending troops to protect the United States-Mexico border, as well as other Republicans around the country experiencing a drop in numbers.

“There’s one poll after another poll after another poll that just shows pretty remarkable results,” Scarborough declared. “This strategy is failing the president.”

MSNBC’s Willie Geist tacked on, “For all the places that are welcoming Donald Trump to rallies this weekend and want him there to help prop up a candidate, there are many, many others who want him to stay away. He’s talked about him a lot. And a new report suggests that could be a problem for his party. According to “The New York Times,” the president may prove to be a breaking point in Tuesday’s contest for educated wealthier white Republicans, especially women.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent