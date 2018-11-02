Menu
Trump: People Who Throw Rocks at Border Are ‘Going to Be Arrested’

While speaking to reporters on Friday, President Trump stated that if people throw rocks at US personnel along the border, “they’re going to be arrested for a long time.” The president also stated, “I didn’t say shoot.”

Trump said, “[T]hey won’t have to fire. What I don’t want is, I don’t want these people throwing rocks. … They do that with us, they’re going to be arrested. There’s going to be problems. I didn’t say shoot. I didn’t say shoot. But they do that with us, they’re going to be arrested for a long time. We’ll arrest them.”

