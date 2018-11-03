Pelosi: We Won’t Rest Until We Pass Gun Safety Legislation

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated Democrats are “not going to rest” until gun safety legislation is passed.

Pelosi said Democrats will push legislation to lower prescription drug prices and their agenda includes building infrastructure and decreasing the influence of big money in politics.

She added, “We also will do what we have asked the Republicans to do…bipartisan, commonsense background checks, we’re not going to rest until we get gun safety legislation passed, protect our DREAMers.”

Pelosi also said the Democrats’ agenda includes passing the Equality Act and legislation on the Voting Rights Act.

