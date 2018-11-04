Kellyanne Conway: Hillary Clinton Is the ‘Queen of Abortion’

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway called 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton the “queen of abortion.”

When asked about women voters in the midterms, Conway said, “I have noticed, also, that the Democrats aren’t talking much about abortion this time and that’s because they tried that for so long. They tried it with the queen of abortion in 2016, and it backfired for then because so many women said, ‘Excuse me, you have to talk to me on all the issues.'”

