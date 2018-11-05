Ana Navarro: Trump Is a ‘Racist Pig’

Sunday night on a special edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” network political commentator Ana Navarro called President Donald Trump a “racist pig.”

Discussing the Florida gubernatorial contest, Navarro said, “First of all, Andrew Gillum does not want to eliminate ICE. This is actually an issue I talked to him about. It is a Republican talking point. I think he would like to see ICE change, and I think he would like the focus to be on deporting criminals. But listen, for the last ten days we have seen a president that has lied about this caravan, said this caravan is full of Middle Easterners, code for terrorist, is sending thousands and thousands of unnecessary troops to a border when a caravan is almost a thousand miles away, has put out a racist ad demonizing immigrants over and over again, is talking about eliminating birthright citizenship. It does not take a genius to figure out what he is doing is just milking the hell out of the immigration issue as a wedge issue, rising up racism, rising up distress and angst over the invasion the brown people coming from the south. God help us!”

After Steve Cortes defended the president, Navarro said, “I think he’s racist. He called Mexicans criminals and rapists. He called El Salvador and Haiti shitholes. Sign me up in the category of the people who think he’s racist. He has said so many racist things.”

Cortes said, “You call him a racist when you don’t want to talk about policy.”

Navarro shouted, “The Central Park five, Mexicans are criminals and rapists, El Salvador and Haiti are shitholes. He is a racist pig!”

