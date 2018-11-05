Menu
Chuck Todd: Midterms ‘May Cross 100 Million Total Vote’ — ‘Going to Make Pollsters Look Ridiculous’

Monday on “The Today Show,” Chuck Todd commented on the expected huge voter turnout for the midterm election, predicting the number of voters may exceed 100 million.

With such a large number now being expected, Todd hedged on pollsters’ projections, saying they could end up looking “ridiculous.”

“I think we may cross 100 million total vote,” said Todd.

He added, “[W]hen you have a turnout like this, it’s going to make pollsters look ridiculous, not because they don’t do a good job but because you cannot accommodate for all these new voters,”

