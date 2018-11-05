Chuck Todd: Midterms ‘May Cross 100 Million Total Vote’ — ‘Going to Make Pollsters Look Ridiculous’

"We may cross 100 million total vote...when you have a turnout like this, it's going to make pollster's look ridiculous, not because they don't do a good job but you cannot accommodate for all these new voters," @chucktodd on the huge voter turnout. pic.twitter.com/QMgLqFVajV

Monday on “The Today Show,” Chuck Todd commented on the expected huge voter turnout for the midterm election, predicting the number of voters may exceed 100 million.

With such a large number now being expected, Todd hedged on pollsters’ projections, saying they could end up looking “ridiculous.”

“I think we may cross 100 million total vote,” said Todd.

He added, “[W]hen you have a turnout like this, it’s going to make pollsters look ridiculous, not because they don’t do a good job but because you cannot accommodate for all these new voters,”

