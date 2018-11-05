Dem Sen. Warner: ‘I Don’t Believe Modern American Capitalism Is Working for Enough People’

While campaigning for Democratic congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) expressed concerns about “modern American capitalism” and said it was his view that it wasn’t “working for enough people.”

Warner said, “Probably many of you decided to come here as part of retirement. You know great place to be. I think we got to realize that the economy that we grew up in isn’t going to take place in 2017, 2018, 2019. I was blessed to do really well in business. I believe in the free price system. But I don’t believe modern American capitalism is working for enough people, and we need to shake things up.”

