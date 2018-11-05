Graham: Sessions ‘Probably Will Step Down’

On Monday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) predicted that Attorney General Jeff Sessions will likely resign in early 2019 and said he isn’t interested in taking the attorney general job.

Graham responded to a question on whether he would take a spot in the Cabinet by saying, “I’m staying right where I’m at. People ask me about being attorney general and other jobs. I will be in the NBA before I leave the Senate. And I don’t like my chances.”

He added, “Jeff probably will step down. We’ll have a new attorney general, most likely early next year.”

