Watch: Dave Chappelle Takes Knee After Saying He Doesn’t Watch Football

Comedian Dave Chappelle shared that he does not watch football and what happened to Colin Kaepernick may be the reason.

After telling TMZ Sports Sunday that he does not watch football, he went down to a knee like former San Francisco 49ers quarterback when he protested the National Anthem.

TMZ Sports noted that Chappelle touched on the anthem issue in one of his stand-up acts.

“Took us 400 years to figure out as a people that white people’s weakness the whole time was kneeling during their National Anthem,” Chappelle joked. “That’s a brittle spirit.”

