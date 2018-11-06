Behar: Women Who Support Trump ‘Don’t Know the Difference Between a Predator and a Protector’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said the female supporters of President Donald Trump didn’t “know the difference between a predator and a protector.”

During the panel discussion of Trump saying he could soften his tone, Behar said, “He said it because he realizes that women like him less than menstrual cramps. That’s why he said it.”

She added, “He now has this like moment where he says, ‘Gee, they don’t like me.’ You see the numbers. The women are out there voting in droves. He now realizes that.”

She continued, “The women that still like him say that he is a protector. That is what they say. That he protects —”

Co-host Sunny Hostin added, “Their way of life and their values.”

Behar concluded, “They don’t know the difference between a predator and a protector, because as far as I can tell, he is the one grabbing women by the you know what.”

