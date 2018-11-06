John Lewis: ‘The Scars and Stains of Racism Are Still Deeply Embedded in American Society’

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) discussed the heated gubernatorial race in Georgia between Democrat nominee Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp.

“New Day” host Alisyn Camerota asked the civil rights leader to talk about racist robocalls speaking out against Abrams, the attempted voter registration hack in the state and Facebook removing President Donald Trump’s midterm ad that CNN and other left-wing news entities deemed “racist.”

“[T]he scars and stains of racism are still deeply embedded in American society,” Lewis told Camerota. “We need to lay down the burden for racism and separation and create what I call one America, one community, one house.”

Lewis added that if Democrats take the House, they will do everything in their power “bring the people together.”

“It is my hope and my belief that the Democrats, my party, will win the House of Representatives and we will do everything in our power to bring the American people together,” he said. “We must come together. We cannot continue to be divided. We must find a way to do the right thing and be kind to each other and not be so mean. I came to the heart of the civil rights movement as indicated. We were out there for Dr. [Martin Luther] King to redeem the soul of America, and that’s what we must continue to do in the political arena.”

