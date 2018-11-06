Pelosi: Any Impeachment Move ‘Would Have To Be Bipartisan’

On Tuesday’s “PBS NewsHour,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that whether there is movement to impeach the president depends on the results of the Mueller investigation, and if there is a move to impeach, “it would have to be bipartisan, and the evidence would have to be so conclusive.”

Pelosi said whether or not there is a move to impeach “depends on what happens in the Mueller investigation. But that is not unifying. And I get criticized in my own party for not being more in support of it, but I’m not. If that happens, it would have to be bipartisan, and the evidence would have to be so conclusive.”

