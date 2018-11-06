Pelosi: Election About ‘Restoring’ Checks and Balances, What Dem Majority Means for Working Americans

Pelosi: "Today is more than about Democrats and Republicans, it's about restoring the Constitution's checks and balances to the Trump administration" #CNNElection https://t.co/uxEhFr0RTj pic.twitter.com/fJEC7Ns2ej

While speaking on Election Night, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that the election is “about restoring the Constitution’s checks and balances” and “more than anything, it’s about what a new Democratic majority will mean in the lives of hard-working Americans.”

Pelosi said, “Today is more than about Democrats and Republicans. It’s about restoring the Constitution’s checks and balances to the Trump administration. It’s about stopping the GOP and Mitch McConnell’s assault on Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, and the health care of 130 million Americans living with pre-existing medical conditions. … It’s about ending wealthy special interest free reign over Washington. But more than anything, it’s about what a new Democratic majority will mean in the lives of hard-working Americans. That’s what it’s about.”

