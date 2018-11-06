Schieffer: Midterm Results ‘a Referendum on Us’

"President Trump has made this, he wants it to be, a referendum on him... I think it's a referendum on us." -- Former @FaceTheNation host @BobSchieffer #ElectionDay #Midterms2018 pic.twitter.com/ubG3p3RR89

Tuesday on CBS “This Morning,” former “Face the Nation” anchor Bob Schieffer commented on what the day’s midterm election results will mean.

According to Schieffer, the midterm results are a “referendum on us” more so than it is about President Donald Trump.

“President Trump has made this, he wants it to be, a referendum on him — I mean, he thinks most things are a referendum on him, but that is beside the point,” Schieffer stated. “I think it’s a referendum on us; who we are, what we envision this country to be, what is our approach.”

