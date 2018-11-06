Menu
Schieffer: Midterm Results ‘a Referendum on Us’

Tuesday on CBS “This Morning,” former “Face the Nation” anchor Bob Schieffer commented on what the day’s midterm election results will mean.

According to Schieffer, the midterm results are a “referendum on us” more so than it is about President Donald Trump.

“President Trump has made this, he wants it to be, a referendum on him — I mean, he thinks most things are a referendum on him, but that is beside the point,” Schieffer stated. “I think it’s a referendum on us; who we are, what we envision this country to be, what is our approach.”

