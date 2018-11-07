Blumenthal: Whitaker Replacing Sessions ‘a Break the Glass Moment’ – ‘Democracy Is under Attack’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) stated that the departure of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his replacement by Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is “a kind of slow-motion Saturday Night Massacre,” and “a break the glass moment.”

Blumenthal said, “It’s a break the glass moment. Our democracy is under attack because the president has completely broken the norms of the normal succession process. It’s a kind of slow-motion Saturday Night Massacre, as occurred under President Nixon. And the man he’s chosen is someone who provided a roadmap for how to stifle and strangle the special counsel investigation. He called it Mueller’s lynch mob. And he said the way to do it was to, in effect, deny funding, stifle it that way, or cut authority or disapprove indictments. That clearly creates an imperative for recusal by him, and if not, action by the Congress.”

