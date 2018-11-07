Conway: Sessions’ Departure ‘Has Nothing To Do With’ When Mueller Probe Ends

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Trish Regan: Primetime,” White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway stated that Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ departure “has nothing to do with” when Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation comes to an end and the White House has “been very compliant” with the investigation.

Conway said that when the Mueller investigation ends is “up to Mr. Mueller and his investigators. So, one has nothing to do with the other, really. Because the president has made very clear, as recently as today, Trish, that we’ve been very compliant with the Mueller investigation.”

