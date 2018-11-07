Joy Behar: Dems Lost Senate Because of Gerrymandering

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar mistakenly thought Senate seats could be gerrymandered.

ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd said, “There has been a battle that happened in 2016 between geography, which Republicans have. There’s more red states, there’s more red areas, and demography, which Democrats have. The fastest group of voters in the country are more Democratic, people of color, women, urban voters, suburban voters, Latinos, those are tending more Democratic. In 2016 we had a split decision. Trump takes the electoral college with geography. Hillary Clinton wins the popular vote. Last night was an even bigger example of that. So Democrats won the popular vote last night by 8 million votes. They lose U.S. Senate races in red areas—”

Behar interjected, “Because of gerrymandering.”

Dowd corrected her by saying, “Well it’s not gerrymandering, that’s the Constitution. The districts are gerrymandered, but the states are part of the Constitution.”

