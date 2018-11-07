Maxine Waters: Trump Is Trying to Stop Mueller Probe — ‘He Wants to Act Like a Dictator’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said President Donald Trump removing Attorney General Jeff Sessions and appointing Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general was an attempt to stop special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Waters said, “This action by the president of the United States to fire him is directly connected to the investigation that is being led by Mueller. This president is interested in undermining that investigation. Stopping that investigation. He has threatened to fire him. Of course ,many of us have been opposed to Jeff Sessions for a lot of reasons—his racist background, et cetera, et cetera. But this president is focusing on him and firing him literally because I think he’s putting into action the plan by which to stop the investigation by putting Whitaker in as the acting attorney general. So we’re talking about a different situation here. But this is very dangerous.”

She added, “I have always maintained that Donald Trump would never be presidential. I am not really shocked or surprised by anything that he may say or do. He has been absolutely outrageous in the way that he has called names, outrageous in the way that he has threatened, outrageous in the way that he’s promoting himself all the time. He wants to act like a dictator and so here we are, we find ourselves at a point in time where there are a lot of people who really believed that we could work together. So now he’s talking about investigating those who would in any way be involved in an investigation that is ongoing, that has been underwayu with special counsel, who has been given the mandate to get it done. So I think what we’re seeing is a continuation of a president who likes the authority, the ability, the wherewithal to have an appreciation for the Constitution, for a way that the protocol dictates that we work, et cetera, et cetera. ”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN