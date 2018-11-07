McConnell: GOP Needs ‘to Stop the Slide’ in Suburbs

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Daily Briefing,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that Republicans “need to stop the slide” in suburbs.

McConnell said, “Well, we definitely need to stop the slide. We used to do much better in the suburbs across America than we’re doing now. We’re happy about the gains that we’ve made in rural America, which didn’t used to be totally Republican, like it seems to be now. But we ought to be able to do both. We ought to be able to appeal to our rural and small-town constituents and do a better job than we did Tuesday in the suburbs. And I think that’s something we need to address going into the 2020 elections.”

