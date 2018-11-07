RCP’s Bevan: ‘I Think Trump’s in Good Position for 2020’

Real Clear Politics president Tom Bevan reacted Wednesday to the midterm election results, and said he believes President Donald Trump is “in good position” for reelection in 2020.

According to Bevan, the GOP losing House majority to the Democrats gives the president “something to run against” in a reelection bid.

“Obviously, it depends on who the nominee is, who he’s running against. But, by in large, I think he’s in good shape. And the fact that there are Democrats in control of one area, one piece of Congress, it gives him something to run against,” Bevan said on “Fox & Friends.”

