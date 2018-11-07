Tom Perez: ‘I’m Sure We’ll Expect Hearings’ into Trump

Wednesday while discussing the midterm election results that saw the Democrats take the House of Representatives, Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said to “expect” hearings into President Donald Trump.

“So we can expect hearings?” host John Berman asked.

“Oh, I am sure we will expect hearings because we, we have a constitutional duty of oversight in the U.S. House,” Perez replied. “But at the same time … we’re going to fight for the issues that people care about. We won the House and we won all these governorships, and again, it’s been I think 25 years since one side won seven governorships in one race, and we won because we are focusing on the issues that people care about.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent