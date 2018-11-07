Trump: Candidates That Stayed Away from Me ‘Did Very Poorly’

WATCH: President Trump calls out by name several Republicans who lost their re-election races, saying they didn’t embrace him in the midterm elections, including, he notes, a congresswoman who sought his help in freeing an American hostage: "Too bad." pic.twitter.com/rI8BG1WGUP

During a press conference on Wednesday, President Trump stated that Republicans who decided to stay away from him “did very poorly. I’m not sure that I should be happy or sad, but I feel just fine about it.”

Trump stated, “On the other hand, you had some that decided to — let’s stay away, let’s stay away. They did very poorly. I’m not sure that I should be happy or sad, but I feel just fine about it.”

He specifically cited Carlos Curbelo, Mike Coffman, and Mia Love.

Trump then cited Barbara Comstock, but said he didn’t blame her for not embracing him.

Trump also cited Peter Roskam, Erik Paulsen, Bob Hugin, and John Faso.

