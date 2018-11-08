ABC’s Hostin: White House Aide Battered Jim Acosta

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin accused a White House aide of committing battery against chief White House correspondent for CNN Jim Acosta.

The panel was discussing Acosta blocking a female aide who was trying to take the microphone from him at Wednesday’s press briefing during a heated exchange with President Donald Trump.

A former federal prosecutor and senior legal analyst for ABC News Hostin said, “For me, when I saw that, I mean, I learned very early on that what I saw was battery, not by Jim Acosta, but by the young White House aide. When you are holding something —”

Picking up a coffee cup, Hostin continued, “If I may, if you’re holding something and you snatch this from me, this cup is now an extension of me, and that means you’ve battered me, you’ve assaulted me.”

Co-host Abby Huntsman said, “So you’re blaming the woman in this situation for doing her job?”

Hostin shot back, “That’s just the law. I’m not assigning blame. I’m telling you what the law is.”

Co-host Meghan McCain quipped, “So she should be arrested for battery?”

Hostin said again, “I’m telling you what the law is.”

