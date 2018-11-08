Swalwell: ‘We’re Going to Pass Background Checks,’ See if Trump ‘Is Serious’

On Thursday’s “MSNBC Live,” Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) stated that the “days of doing nothing” in response to mass shootings have come to an end, stating, “we’re going to pass background checks, and we’re going to see if the president is serious and wants to do something about this.”

Swalwell began by expressing his condolences for the victims of the shooting in Ventura County.

He continued, “I can tell the American people that the days of doing nothing after tragedies like this are over. The American people spoke loud and clear that they want gun safety legislation to come before the Congress. And so, it’s going to come before the House. Now, whether that builds momentum in the Senate, we’ll see. But you’ll remember after Parkland, Donald Trump convened Republicans and Democrats at the White House, and he said, why don’t you guys pass background checks? … But now, we’re going to pass background checks, and we’re going to see if the president is serious and wants to do something about this.”

