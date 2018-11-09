CNN’s Cuomo Slams ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ Sentiment — ‘What Are You Praying For?’

Thursday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo, host of “Cuomo Primetime,” reacted to the shooting that left 12 people at a Southern California bar dead Wednesday night.

“It was the worst mass shooting in a week,” Cuomo said. “Think about that. Twelve lives, stolen by a thief that visits us weekly. This is our new normal.”

Cuomo slammed people who offer their “thoughts and prayers” to shooting victims, saying they “mock those who lost loved ones.”

“You mock those who lost loved ones because if you gave it any thought at all you would never walk away from any of these without figuring out a better way to deal with them,” he said. “And prayer? You think leaving it to God is the answer? We pray for strength, we pray for wisdom, for resolve, but we clearly don’t want to act on any of those here, so what are you praying for?”

“We can do better. And we all have to live with doing nothing. The next time is coming. And more and more, you, me, our leaders, we’re all becoming part of the problem. Think and pray on that,” Cuomo concluded.

