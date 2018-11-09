CNN’s Toobin: Trump ‘Is Always Attacking Black People’

Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” network legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin accused President Donald Trump of making “constant attacks on black people,” in light of the president’s negative comments about CNN’s Abby Phillip and American Urban Radio Network’s White House correspondent April Ryan.

Toobin said, “What do all these people have in common? April, Abby Phillip, Yamiche Alcindor, who was also demeaned by the president yesterday—all black women. All black women. How about Don Lemon, how about LeBron James, how about the NFL football players? Constant attacks on black people.”

He continued, “Colin Kaepernick, I mean, let’s be honest here, there is also a huge racial dimension to this. The fact that the president is always attacking black people.”

He added, “The idea that this was some random selection of journalists he doesn’t like is not the case. It’s always black people with this president.”

