Maher: Whitaker Is ‘Just a Stooge,’ ‘That’s a Red Line’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is “just a stooge” who is there to do what President Trump wants, and this is “a red line” and “the slow-moving coup.”

After mentioning other things, such as the firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, that are considered red lines, Maher said, “To me, this Whitaker guy, that’s a red line. When you start putting the top cop of the country as just a stooge, just a guy who’s there to do the bidding of the supreme leader, that’s the slow-moving coup.”

