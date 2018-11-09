Scarborough: ‘The Democratic Coalition Only Expands Two Years from Now’

Friday, Joe Scarborough, host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” sounded off on the “Democratic wave” in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, saying it will only expand and get “worse” for Republicans in 2020.

‘And the news gets worse for Republicans, actually, going into 2020,” said Scarborough. “[Democrats have] known what I’ve always said, kind of keep your head down and make it to the off-year election because the voters are always older, whiter and more conservative. This vote happened in the off-year will election.”

”The electorate expands, more women will go out, more Hispanics will go out, ” he continued. ”More black voters will go out. The democratic coalition only expands two years from now.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent