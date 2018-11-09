Woodward: The Press Is ‘Taking the Bait’ and Getting ‘Unhinged’ over Trump’s Attacks

On Friday’s “Overtime” segment of HBO’s “Real Time,” journalist and author Bob Woodward stated that the press is “taking the bait” and getting “all steamy and emotionally unhinged” in its response to President Trump’s attacks on the media.

Woodward said, “I think that we’re taking the bait in the press. And Trump is just throwing it out on the table and saying, you know, you’re the enemy of the people. And then we get all steamy and emotionally unhinged about it.”

He continued that media outlets should follow up on good stories written by other outlets, which “means lots of work. And, let’s face it, we’ve become lazy, and we have to stop becoming lazy.”

Woodward later added that the tax cuts are an example of a story that the media missed.

