RNC Chair McDaniel: Election Meddling Is Happening in Florida

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel stated that Democrats have expressed concern about “election meddling and collusion,” and “it is happening right now in Florida, in two of the major Democrat counties, and Democrats are nowhere to be found.”

McDaniel said, “I don’t know if it’s incompetence or if it’s intent. Because to have the Palm Beach County supervisor now defy a court order, when they said they’re in violation of the state constitution, and then not give those vote totals last night, what is going on in Florida? You know, you have Democrats concerned about election meddling and collusion, and we are too, as Republicans. But it is happening right now in Florida, in two of the major Democrat counties, and Democrats are nowhere to be found.”

She later added, “[I]f they win an election through corrupt meddling or validating invalid signatures, that’s not a way to win an election.”

