Watch: McKinnon’s Jeff Sessions Leaves AG’s Office in SNL Cold Open

On this weekend’s broadcast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” show cast member Kate McKinnon got at least one more chance to showcase her Jeff Sessions impersonation.

Sessions resigned from the attorney general post of the Trump administration’s Department of Justice earlier this week.

McKinnon’s Sessions was forced to relinquish his White House badge to Aidy Bryant’s Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary.

Also making appearances in the cold open were Beck Bennett’s Vice President Mike Pence, Alex Moffat’s Eric Trump, Mike Day’s Donald Trump Jr. and Robert De Niro’s Robert Mueller.

