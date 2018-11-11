Adam Schiff: Trump Does Not Understand His Job — He Only Cares About Americans Who Voted for Him

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) responded to President Donald Trump’s tweet about California’s wildfires.

Schiff said, “There are a lot of root causes about why the fire season has become so much worse over the years but for the president at a time when people are facing utter disaster to be making a statement like this making a threat like this, this just how little he understands the job he has — that he would be punitive at a time like this rather than coming to the defense of people facing the worst disasters their lives. He’s out making these broad and false statements and threatening to remove funding from a state that is devastated right now.”

He added, “This is a president more than any other is punitive. I think in the tax cut by away state and local tax deductions. That was aimed at the blue states. He is only the president, I think in his view of those in his who voted for him. The rest he could care less.”

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

