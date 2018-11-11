Maxine Waters: GOP Is Scared of a ‘Strong, Black Woman’ Like Me in Leadership

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said the Republican Party was scared of her being the chair of the Financial Services Committee because she is a “strong, black woman.”

When asked about a Republican congressman’s comments saying she would harass President Donald Trump with investigations, Waters said, “That’s the opposition talking about what would happen if this strong, black woman Maxine Waters is the chair of the Financial Services Committee. They’ve never seen anybody like me before. There’s never been a woman in the history of this country that’s been the chairperson of the Financial Services Committee, and certainly never a black woman. And so they send out these dog whistles to their constituents to get them fired up about the possibility of what Maxine Waters might do.”

