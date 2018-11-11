Pelosi: Whitaker Appointment ‘Does Violence to the Constitution’

"It does violence to the Constitution and the vision of our founders," House Democratic Leader @NancyPelosi tells @margbrennan of the acting attorney general's appointment https://t.co/D0SUBDdnve pic.twitter.com/vUWY3nVEfI

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the appointment of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker did “violence to the Constitution”

Pelosi said, “He should recuse himself for any review of the investigation because of statements he has made already in the public domain.”

She added, “There is bipartisan editorializing about this that he should have never been appointed and it does violence to the Constitution and the vision of our founders to appoint such a person in such a manner to be the chief legal officer in our country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN