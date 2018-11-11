Stelter: Did the Media ‘Underappreciate the Strength of the Blue Wave in the House?’

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” host Brian Stelter questioned if the news media underappreciated the “strength of the blue wave” at the midterm election.

“Did the news media underappreciate the strength of the blue wave in the House on Tuesday night? Five days later, it sure looks that way,” Stelter opened the segment. “Back on Tuesday, wave spotters said the midterms were not delivering the huge repudiation of President Trump that the Democrats wanted to deliver.”

Stelter noted how CNN’s Van Jones called the results of Tuesday’s election “heartbreaking,” but then said a “blue wave” is “becoming more true every day” since votes are still being counted.

“Votes are still being counted in Arizona, and California, and other states and recounts are taking place. So it now appears the Democrats will pick up at least 35 seats in the House. I mean, here’s the map already. They’re already far ahead of the 23 they needed in the House,” he stated.

