Garamendi: California Fires ‘A Global Climate Change Problem’ – Trump ‘Has No Empathy’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative John Garamendi (D-CA) stated that the fires in California are an issue of climate change, not forest management, and President Trump lacks empathy and humanity.

Garamendi said, “The president simply doesn’t know what’s going on. He doesn’t understand that 31 people have lost their lives, that an entire community of 26,000 people is totally destroyed. It is gone. The homes are gone. Cars lined up across the roads. He doesn’t understand. He has no empathy. He doesn’t have any humanity. People have died, people have lost everything, and he comes up with this crazy bizarre tweet that has no relevance to what is actually happening. It’s not a forest problem. It is a global climate change problem. It is hot. It is dry. It is California in the future.”

