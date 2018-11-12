Hagel: Trump Is an ‘Embarrassment’ — He ‘Let Down’ Veterans, ‘He Let Down Our Country’

"It was an embarrassment," says former Defense secretary Chuck Hagel about Trump skipping the veterans event: "He let down our veterans, he let down our country." https://t.co/xz7o6nEKTx pic.twitter.com/Y7ZdcbmKNO

Monday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” former Obama administration Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said while in France, President Donald Trump canceling his visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery for those killed in World War I was an “embarrassment.”

Hagel said, “He should’ve gone through it to go. It was not that big a challenge or problem. It was an embarrassment. And he let down, I think, our veterans. He let down our country.”

He continued, “And I think he sent a very wrong message to the world.”

He added, “Not to make a little bit of an effort to get to a very important ceremony was wrong. And I’m disappointed, and I’m sorry he didn’t do it.”

