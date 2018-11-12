Menu
Hagel: Trump Is an ‘Embarrassment’ — He ‘Let Down’ Veterans, ‘He Let Down Our Country’

Monday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” former Obama administration Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said while in France, President Donald Trump canceling his visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery for those killed in World War I was an “embarrassment.”

Hagel said, “He should’ve gone through it to go. It was not that big a challenge or problem. It was an embarrassment. And he let down, I think, our veterans. He let down our country.”

He continued, “And I think he sent a very wrong message to the world.”

He added, “Not to make a little bit of an effort to get to a very important ceremony was wrong. And I’m disappointed, and I’m sorry he didn’t do it.”

