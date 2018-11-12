Scarborough: Rubio’s Broward ‘Conspiracy Theory’ on Election Legitimacy What Happens in ‘Banana Republics’

During Monday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough reacted to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) criticizing the slow-moving handling of votes in Florida’s Broward County and saying that it could open the door to the election being stolen.

Maybe this box found this morning has office supplies in it. But if it contains just a single vote, it should have been handled in accordance with the law, NO MATTER WHO IT WAS A VOTE FOR. pic.twitter.com/lfZ2Up6UDW — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 10, 2018

Scarborough said Rubio’s “conspiracy theory” questioning vote integrity is something that only happens in “banana republics.”

“I guess we shouldn’t be surprised in the age of Trump that people are behaving this way, but you have Rick Scott talking about fraud and criminal activity when his own monitors, his own administration, law enforcement officers saying there is none of that. And then a couple days ago you and I commented about Marco Rubio conspiracy theory that all grew out of a box that was found in a school that ended up being filled with pencils, erasers and stickers,” stated Scarborough. “And he said I’ve never seen anything like this before. But it really is. So many people have just gone far with their conspiracy”

“Questioning the legitimacy of elections that you may lose or trying to stop the votes of people who may vote gets you,” he later added. “That’s not what we do here in America. That’s what happens in banana republics.”

