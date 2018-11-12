Turley: Dems Will Hit Trump with ‘Storm of Subpoenas’ — ‘Virtually Nil’ Chance of Impeachment

Now that Democrats will soon control the U.S. House, George Washington Law professor Jonathan Turley acknowledged that President Donald Trump will be hit with a “storm of subpoenas,” but the professor said he does not see “enough right now” for impeachment.

“There’s an obvious interest in building a case for impeachment. It’s just they don’t really have the impeachment grounds,” Turley said in a Monday appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

He added, “I just don’t believe that they have enough right now to make out a compelling single article of impeachment.”

Turley cautioned Democrats from using impeachment as “a recreational exercise.”

“Impeachment’s not supposed to be a recreational exercise,” he warned. “It’s not supposed to be something that you do to please your base. It’s a very serious and disruptive and dysfunctional element to introduce into our system. The chances that Donald Trump will be impeached are virtually nil at this point.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent