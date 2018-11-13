Schiff: Strong Indications Whitaker Appointment ‘Will Be Struck Down’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) argued that Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker’s appointment is likely unconstitutional and there are strong indicators that his appointment will be struck down by the courts.

Anchor Erin Burnett asked, “Do you think Whitaker’s appointment is unconstitutional?”

Schiff said, “You know, on balance, I think it probably is. I think the court, a neutral court, and I hope that’s what we have, will find that it violates the requirement that a principal officer only be confirmed with the advice and consent of the Senate. … And there’s some pretty powerful precedent and language from current members of the Supreme Court that I think indicates strongly that this will be struck down.”

